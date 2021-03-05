Martin Marietta Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,952 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $325.09. 37,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,218. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

