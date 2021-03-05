Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday.

MRE stock traded down C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.42. 1,143,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.80. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

