Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.42. 1,143,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.80.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

