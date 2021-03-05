Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.80. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -51.03.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.