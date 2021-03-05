Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

MRETF traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

