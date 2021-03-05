Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.20% from the company’s current price.

MRETF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

MRETF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

