Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

MRVL stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $41.51. 21,600,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.