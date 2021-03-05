Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
MRVL stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $41.51. 21,600,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
