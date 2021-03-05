Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

