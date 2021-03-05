MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Sells $3,265,495.38 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38.

Shares of MTZ traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 939,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,003. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 250.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MasTec by 194.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

