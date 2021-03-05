MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 7%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.30 and last traded at $92.79. Approximately 939,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 794,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.72.
Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.
The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,819. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 114,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.
