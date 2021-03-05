MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 7%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.30 and last traded at $92.79. Approximately 939,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 794,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.72.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,819. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 114,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.