Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

MA traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $346.97. 97,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,910. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

