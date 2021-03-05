MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report sales of $138.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $139.70 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $102.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $503.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.