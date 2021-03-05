Matic Network Price Up 169% This Week (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

MATIC is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.