Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading Up 5.2%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 151,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 138,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

