Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $315,488.29 and $3,423.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

