MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,685.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $374,062.36 and approximately $61,685.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,645.41 or 1.00121854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.00988828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00428971 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00298600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00087002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039180 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.