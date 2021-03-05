MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 6.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.65. The stock had a trading volume of 709,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

