MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $699.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

