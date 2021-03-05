MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 4.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.