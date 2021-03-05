MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. 24,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,419. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

