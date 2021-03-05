MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,839. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $149.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.