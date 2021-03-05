MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $44.92 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 10.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The stock has a market cap of $742.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.