MayTech Global Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 5.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SEA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of SE traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.21. 288,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,559. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

