MayTech Global Investments LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 4,114,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

