MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 16,822 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MayTech Global Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

