Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Tops $378.92 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Mdex has a market cap of $378.92 million and $274.80 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00010119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.