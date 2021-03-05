mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.84

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as high as C$14.17. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 101,559 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$297.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.84.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

