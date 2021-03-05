MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.73

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 36945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.