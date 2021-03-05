Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.01

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.01 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.34). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33), with a volume of 31,284 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.01.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

