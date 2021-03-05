Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medallia updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $5.98 on Friday, hitting $31.84. 40,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,534,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.