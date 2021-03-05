Medallia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,534,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,546.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,713,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,456. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.