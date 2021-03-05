MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MedAvail alerts:

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,876,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,453. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.