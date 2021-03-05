MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

