Medivir AB (publ)’s (MVRBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS MVRBF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Medivir AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

