Medivir AB (publ)’s (MVRBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS MVRBF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Medivir AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile
