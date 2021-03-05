Medtronic (MDT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $123.00 to $129.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Medtronic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

2/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

