Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $282,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. 144,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.
In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
