Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $282,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. 144,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

