MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Desjardins

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by analysts at Desjardins from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,447. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

