MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.92.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

