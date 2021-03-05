MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.35.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.69. 2,549,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.96.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

