MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.50 at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.35.

MEG stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.69. 2,549,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,057. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

