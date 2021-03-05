Megacoin Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $2,199.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00368756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,435,286 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

