Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEGGF. Societe Generale cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

