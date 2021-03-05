Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEGGF. Panmure Gordon downgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Meggitt stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

