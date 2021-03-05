Meghan V. Joyce Sells 95,394 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00.

Shares of OSCR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,066. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

