MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 147,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $11,743,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

