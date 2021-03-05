MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 992,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,129,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $411.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 88,076 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

