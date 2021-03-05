Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

