Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 6,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

