Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLSPF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 6,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

