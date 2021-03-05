Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. The company has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.20 ($2.50). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

